MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to visit the Madison area the day after he gives the State of the Union speech. The White House announced Friday that Biden will visit the region on Wednesday. The announcement did not elaborate on Biden’s specific destination. The White House said Biden will discuss how his economic plan is creating jobs and “delivering results for the American people.” The White House said the Wisconsin visit is part of a nationwide tour featuring Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Cabinet members to showcase the president’s successes.

