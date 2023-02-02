MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Auditors found no signs of hacking or machine errors in an audit of the November midterm in Wisconsin. Auditors inspected more than 222,000 ballots by hand — the largest audit in state history — and found only a handful of mistakes that they attributed to human error. The Wisconsin Election Commission approved the results of the audit in its meeting Thursday. Five of the errors resulted from creases in ballots. The sixth was a ballot filled out in green ink, which made it difficult for a voting machine to read.

