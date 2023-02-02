COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Connor Essegian scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn added 15 and Wisconsin held off Ohio State 65-60 on Thursday night for the Buckeyes’ third straight loss. Wisconsin led 62-47 with 7:18 remaining before Ohio State scored the next 13 points to get within 62-60. The Badgers missed their final nine field goals and Hepburn made 3 of 4 foul shots in the last 24 seconds to blunt the late Ohio State rally. Brice Sensabaugh scored 13 points and Zed Key 12 for the Buckeyes.

