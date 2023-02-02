By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new panel of voting rights advocates, poll workers and political party representatives will help shape Wisconsin’s rules for poll watchers. The Wisconsin Election Commission decided on a list of experts Thursday to help clarify election observer guidelines. Poll watchers were a primary concern in the midterms, after unprecedented efforts from political parties to place their people at voting sites. Observers have complained that existing rules are unclear and applied inconsistently across the state. The commission also reviewed the results of a hand-count audit from the November election, which found that voting machines performed as intended.

