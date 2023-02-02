The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 57, Williams Bay 47

Adams-Friendship 68, Mauston 67

Albany 62, Black Hawk 37

Altoona 53, Prescott 47

Ashland 53, Spooner 30

Assumption 79, Prentice 34

Athens 59, Assumption 54

Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 32

Baraboo 61, Portage 24

Barron 46, Cameron 32

Beaver Dam 56, DeForest 20

Belmont 55, Highland 31

Bonduel 53, Shiocton 47

Brillion 69, Roncalli 48

Brodhead 51, Big Foot 14

Cadott 67, Bloomer 51

Cambridge 48, Marshall 36

Catholic Memorial 66, Oconomowoc 60

Clinton 50, Turner 44

Colfax 62, Spring Valley 20

Columbus 54, Lodi 14

Columbus Catholic 48, Greenwood 12

Cuba City 86, Riverdale 37

Darlington 69, Iowa-Grant 35

Denmark 49, Little Chute 29

Dodgeville 69, River Valley 60

Drummond 60, Winter 36

Durand 60, Elmwood/Plum City 19

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Independence 36

Edgerton 68, East Troy 36

Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 38

Elk Mound 64, Boyceville 20

Elkhorn Area 50, Waterford 46

Fall Creek 63, Thorp 28

Fennimore 55, Southwestern 26

Flambeau 74, Birchwood 42

Florence 55, Mercer 54

Gilman 51, Owen-Withee 27

Grafton 70, Nicolet 22

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52, Sturgeon Bay 47

Gresham Community 59, Northland Lutheran 41

Gresham Community 60, Bowler 37

Hayward 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 37

Hurley 46, Mellen 39

Iola-Scandinavia 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 43

Jefferson 39, Whitewater 37

Johnson Creek 64, Palmyra-Eagle 40

Kenosha Bradford 49, Oak Creek 30

Kettle Moraine 56, Arrowhead 52

Kewaskum 55, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 35

Kickapoo 49, Ithaca 32

Kiel 65, Two Rivers 36

Ladysmith 48, Cameron 25

Lake Mills 39, Lakeside Lutheran 36

Luther 60, Black River Falls 32

Madison East 60, Beloit Memorial 45

Madison La Follette 62, Madison West 23

Markesan 38, Fall River 35

Marshfield 65, Wausau East 23

Martin Luther 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47

McFarland 80, Evansville 56

Melrose-Mindoro 77, Whitehall 74

Menominee Indian 61, Amherst 57

Middleton 65, Janesville Parker 34

Mondovi 72, Glenwood City 20

Monona Grove 54, Fort Atkinson 34

Muskego 55, Mukwonago 28

Neenah 68, Appleton West 43

Neillsville 61, Spencer 12

New Berlin West 73, West Allis Central 35

New Glarus 61, Belleville 35

New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41

New Holstein 61, Chilton 49

New London 50, Seymour 33

Niagara 59, Gillett 29

North Crawford 36, Weston 30

Northland Lutheran 66, Tigerton 17

Northwestern 52, Barron 48

Notre Dame 65, De Pere 26

Oakfield 61, Dodgeland 37

Oakfield 61, Shullsburg 29

Oconto 61, Southern Door 55

Oostburg 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 40

Oregon 68, Monroe 17

Osseo-Fairchild 63, Stanley-Boyd 42

Pecatonica 69, Juda 28

Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 47

Platteville 61, Lancaster 50

Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 61

Prairie du Chien 54, Richland Center 26

Randolph 66, Pardeeville 31

Reedsburg Area 68, Portage 7

Rio 60, Montello 45

Rosholt 69, Port Edwards 22

Royall 56, Wonewoc-Center 43

Salam School 59, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24

Sheboygan Falls 75, Valders 60

Shullsburg 57, Benton 47

Solon Springs 78, Butternut 48

Somerset 56, Saint Croix Central 35

South Shore 76, Washburn 20

St. Croix Falls 56, Cumberland 25

Stevens Point 73, D.C. Everest 19

Stoughton 65, Milton 51

Sun Prairie West 52, Madison Memorial 48

Tomah 63, Holmen 31

Turtle Lake 48, Webster 41

University Lake/Trinity 51, Saint Joan Antida 31

Verona Area 80, Janesville Craig 55

Watertown 50, Waunakee 31

Waupun 52, Berlin 27

Wausau West 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41

Wausaukee 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 10

Wauwatosa East 57, Wauwatosa West 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Seneca 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 68, De Soto 21

Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Viroqua 42

West Salem 74, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25

Westby 54, Viroqua 11

Westfield Area 61, Wisconsin Dells 44

Wild Rose 70, Tri-County 31

Wilmot Union 52, Burlington 48

Winneconne 57, Ripon 51

Wisconsin Heights 48, Waterloo 39

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, Manawa 38

