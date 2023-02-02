The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 71, La Crosse Logan 60
Audubon Tech and Communication 64, Milwaukee South 49
Bangor 68, Hillsboro 43
Beaver Dam 83, Milwaukee Vincent 62
Big Foot 75, Whitewater 42
Cambridge 71, Poynette 66
Campbellsport 60, Mayville 58
Cashton 66, Brookwood 22
Catholic Memorial 69, Oconomowoc 57
Chippewa Falls 63, Rice Lake 51
Coleman 83, Wausaukee 35
Crandon 67, Goodman 46
Crivitz 87, Oneida Nation 48
De Pere 80, Notre Dame 37
Drummond 58, Winter 36
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 48, Hilbert 37
Elkhorn Area 53, Waterford 51
Fox Valley Lutheran 79, Wrightstown 60
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 90, Westby 59
Highland 71, Wauzeka-Steuben 68
Howards Grove 64, Manitowoc Lutheran 45
Kettle Moraine 70, Arrowhead 69
Kohler 64, Sheboygan Christian 57
La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 39
Little Chute 51, Freedom 33
Little Chute 63, Denmark 47
Luxemburg-Casco 55, Denmark 54
Menomonie 71, Eau Claire North 62
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50
Mosinee 74, Rhinelander 45
Necedah 43, Royall 33
New Lisbon 87, Wonewoc-Center 42
New London 76, Green Bay East 52
Newman Catholic 82, Chequamegon 51
Niagara 68, Saint Thomas Aquinas 30
Northwood 67, Lac Courte Oreilles 36
Oostburg 73, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57
Pacelli 93, Menominee Indian 62
Pius XI Catholic 74, New Berlin West 55
Poynette 80, Wisconsin Heights 76
Reedsville 67, Mishicot 29
River Falls 72, New Richmond 58
Slinger 80, Hartford Union 73
St. Mary Catholic 82, Random Lake 70
St. Marys Springs 106, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77
Stratford 54, Neillsville 53
Tomahawk 58, Elcho 49
Turtle Lake 50, Webster 42
Waukesha South 82, Waukesha North 59
Waupaca 75, Oconto Falls 67
Wauwatosa East 63, West Allis Central 59
Westosha Central 67, Burlington 56
Wilmot Union 78, Delavan-Darien 50
Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Shorewood 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..