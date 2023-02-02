The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 79, Prentice 34
Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 32
Baraboo 61, Portage 24
Barron 46, Cameron 32
Chilton 57, New Holstein 40
Colfax 62, Spring Valley 20
Denmark 49, Little Chute 29
Drummond 60, Winter 36
Flambeau 74, Birchwood 42
Florence 55, Mercer 54
Gresham Community 59, Northland Lutheran 41
Hurley 46, Mellen 39
Kenosha Bradford 49, Oak Creek 30
Ladysmith 48, Cameron 25
Martin Luther 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47
McFarland 78, Evansville 56
Mondovi 72, Glenwood City 20
Muskego 55, Mukwonago 28
New Berlin West 73, West Allis Central 35
New Glarus 61, Belleville 35
New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41
New London 50, Seymour 33
Northland Lutheran 66, Tigerton 17
Northwestern 52, Barron 48
Notre Dame 65, De Pere 26
Oakfield 61, Shullsburg 29
Oostburg 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 40
Oregon 68, Monroe 17
Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 47
Reedsburg Area 68, Portage 7
Rosholt 69, Port Edwards 22
Royall 56, Wonewoc-Center 43
Salam School 59, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24
Somerset 56, Saint Croix Central 35
Turtle Lake 48, Webster 41
Wausaukee 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 10
Wauwatosa East 57, Wauwatosa West 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Seneca 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 68, De Soto 21
Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Viroqua 42
Wilmot Union 52, Burlington 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..