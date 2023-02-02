The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 79, Prentice 34

Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 32

Baraboo 61, Portage 24

Barron 46, Cameron 32

Chilton 57, New Holstein 40

Colfax 62, Spring Valley 20

Denmark 49, Little Chute 29

Drummond 60, Winter 36

Flambeau 74, Birchwood 42

Florence 55, Mercer 54

Gresham Community 59, Northland Lutheran 41

Hurley 46, Mellen 39

Kenosha Bradford 49, Oak Creek 30

Ladysmith 48, Cameron 25

Martin Luther 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47

McFarland 78, Evansville 56

Mondovi 72, Glenwood City 20

Muskego 55, Mukwonago 28

New Berlin West 73, West Allis Central 35

New Glarus 61, Belleville 35

New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41

New London 50, Seymour 33

Northland Lutheran 66, Tigerton 17

Northwestern 52, Barron 48

Notre Dame 65, De Pere 26

Oakfield 61, Shullsburg 29

Oostburg 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 40

Oregon 68, Monroe 17

Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 47

Reedsburg Area 68, Portage 7

Rosholt 69, Port Edwards 22

Royall 56, Wonewoc-Center 43

Salam School 59, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24

Somerset 56, Saint Croix Central 35

Turtle Lake 48, Webster 41

Wausaukee 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 10

Wauwatosa East 57, Wauwatosa West 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Seneca 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 68, De Soto 21

Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Viroqua 42

Wilmot Union 52, Burlington 48

