MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t charge a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man in October. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Deputy Cody Woods opened fire on 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Super 8 hotel in Windsor. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Thursday that Campbell refused Woods’ commands to stay in his truck and then tried to drive away while Woods was in front of the truck. Campbell’s 23-year-old daughter disputes that account, saying surveillance video shows Woods standing alongside the vehicle. Woods remains on paid leave.

