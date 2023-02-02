GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have captured a Green Bay man wanted in a double homicide in Arkansas. WLUK-TV reports that 48-year-old Richard Sotka was arrested Sunday and charged in Brown County, Wisconsin, with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Sotka told police that he came home to find his girlfriend having sex with another woman. He said he felt humiliated, killed both women, cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and drove to Arkansas. Police used his truck’s OnStar system to locate him in that state. The complaint identified the women as a 58-year-old Green Bay woman and a 53-year-old Bellevue woman.

