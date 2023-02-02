By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the maker of EzriCare Artificial Tears was voluntarily recalling its product after health officials sent a warning to doctors. The outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss. The outbreak is considered worrisome because the bacteria driving it are resistant to standard antibiotics.

