MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Milwaukee woman did not have a valid license when she was driving a stolen car that crashed, killing a 13-month-old boy who was in the rear seat. The 31-year-old woman faces a charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. It was not clear Wednesday if she had yet appeared before a judge. Zarion Robinson’s mother told police her son was in the unlocked car late Friday when she went back inside her home to get something. A medical examiner’s report says someone then drove away in the car with the boy in the rear seat. A few minutes later the car struck a minivan. Zarion was pronounced dead at a hospital.

