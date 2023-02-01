By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new survey of University of Wisconsin System students has found that most students are afraid to express their views about controversial topics in class out of fear other students won’t agree or it could hurt their grades. UW-Stout’s Menard Center for Public Policy emailed the survey to undergraduates at all 13 public universities. System President Jay Rothman tweeted the survey’s key findings Wednesday. He tweeted that about 10,000 students responded. Fifty-seven percent reported they wanted to express views about contentious topics in class but opted to remain quiet out of fear of angering their peers or their instructor and getting a bad grade. A third said they felt pressured by an instructor to agree with a particular viewpoint.

