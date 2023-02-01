By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Pat Riley puts it this way. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar never had any potential. Riley says, “he only had greatness.” Abdul-Jabbar’s reign of nearly four decades as the NBA’s most prolific scorer is coming to an end. LeBron James is closing in on taking the top spot that Abdul-Jabbar claimed in 1984. Riley coached Abdul-Jabbar with the Lakers and brought James to Miami as a free agent in 2010.

