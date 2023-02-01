By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Kolek scored 20 points and No. 14 Marquette rallied down the stretch to beat Villanova 73-64 and maintain a share of the Big East lead. Marquette has won four straight games and nine of 10. The Golden Eagles remain tied for first place in the Big East with No. 16 Xavier, which won 85-83 over No. 17 Providence in overtime earlier Wednesday night. Xavier, Providence and Marquette began the night in a three-way tie for first.

