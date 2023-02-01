By TAMIRA MADSEN

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 25 points and Taylor Mikesell added 21 to help No. 10 Ohio State beat Wisconsin 90-67, snapping the Buckeyes’ three-game losing skid. Thierry also had seven rebounds for Ohio State (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten Conference), which started the season with 19 straight wins before losing three in a row. Serah Williams scored 23 points and Avery LaBarbera added 17 for Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9), which has lost five of its last six games.

