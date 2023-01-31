By TODD RICHMOND

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are signaling they may be willing to spend more to address PFAS contamination this session, weeks after research showed the toxic chemicals have seeped into the waters of Green Bay. The state Senate’s Republican-controlled natural resources committee held an informational hearing Tuesday on the extent of PFAS pollution around the state as well as cleanup costs. The committee’s chairperson, Rob Cowles of Green Bay, convened the hearing. Cowles told reporters he wants to educate members of the Legislature’s finance committee about costs as the panel prepares to revise Gov. Tony Evers’ budget this spring. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals used in products ranging from nonstick cookware to fire-extinguishing foams.

