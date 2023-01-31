The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin 75, Augusta 50

Almond-Bancroft 89, Tri-County 14

Amherst 71, Iola-Scandinavia 26

Appleton North 78, Appleton West 65

Aquinas 69, Arcadia 64

Arrowhead 73, Oconomowoc 71

Ashwaubenon 82, Green Bay Preble 52

Assumption 51, Edgar 44

Athens 63, Rib Lake 56

Audubon Tech and Communication 106, Milw. Bay View 74

Baldwin-Woodville 66, Ellsworth 53

Barneveld 64, Albany 28

Barneveld 86, Juda 10

Barron 66, Hayward 31

Benton 85, Argyle 63

Berlin 59, Waupun 48

Big Foot 75, Whitewater 42

Blair-Taylor 73, Independence 49

Bowler 85, White Lake 55

Brodhead 66, East Troy 61

Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44

Brookfield East 62, Brookfield Central 53

Brown Deer 75, Cudahy 67

Cassville 71, Belmont 36

Cedar Grove-Belgium 75, Mishicot 65

Cedarburg 67, Port Washington 50

Central Wisconsin Christian 77, Valley Christian 34

Chequamegon 63, Phillips 45

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, St. Croix Falls 52

Chilton 75, NE Wis. Christian Home School 56

Chippewa Falls 63, Wausau West 56

Clear Lake 62, Shell Lake 56

Clintonville 64, Marinette 38

Colby 78, Spencer 62

Columbus Catholic 57, Owen-Withee 53

Cuba City 71, Southwestern 45

Cumberland 67, Cameron 65

Darlington 84, Boscobel 51

De Pere 76, Sheboygan South 41

Deerfield 66, Madison Country Day 22

Denmark 45, Roncalli 29

Duluth East, Minn. 58, Superior 26

Durand 69, Colfax 58

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 40

Edgerton 64, Jefferson 51

Edgewood 62, Portage 56

Elcho 63, Lena 38

Elk Mound 45, Mondovi 35

Evansville 63, McFarland 61

Fall Creek 65, Osseo-Fairchild 43

Fall River 60, Pardeeville 47

Fennimore 58, Iowa-Grant 37

Fond du Lac 79, Appleton East 61

Franklin 78, Kenosha Tremper 59

Grantsburg 63, Northwood 20

Green Bay Southwest 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 51

Green Bay West 68, Stockbridge 57

Greendale 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 73

Greenwood 62, Gilman 30

Hartford Union 90, West Bend East 68

Heritage Christian 83, Messmer 55

Hillsboro 64, Weston 30

Holmen 73, Menomonie 59

Homestead 96, Slinger 34

Horicon 72, Hustisford 47

Howards Grove 71, Ozaukee 38

Hudson 54, Eau Claire Memorial 51

Hurley 84, Bayfield 68

Janesville Craig 69, Elkhorn Area 55

Kaukauna 83, Hortonville 78

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Martin Luther 47

Kettle Moraine 74, Muskego 54

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Kewaskum 48

Kohler 84, Reedsville 73

La Crosse Central 80, Caledonia, Minn. 48

Ladysmith 88, Ashland 43

Lake Country Lutheran 90, Messmer 65

Lake Holcombe 79, Birchwood 68

Lincoln 70, Eleva-Strum 33

Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 38

Luther 71, Black River Falls 37

Madison Memorial 69, Beloit Memorial 67

Marathon 62, Stratford 51

Markesan 72, Montello 33

Marquette University 78, Germantown 72

Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47

McDonell Central 52, Bloomer 48

Mellen 83, Butternut 32

Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 17

Middleton 80, Madison West 46

Milwaukee Madison 67, Milwaukee South 58

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 56

Monona Grove 67, Beaver Dam 41

Monroe 64, Reedsburg Area 61

Mosinee 67, D.C. Everest 60

Mount Horeb 53, Sauk Prairie 49

Mukwonago 43, Catholic Memorial 41

Necedah 70, Brookwood 43

Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 54

Neillsville 59, Loyal 40

New Berlin West 72, West Allis Central 64

New Glarus 58, Dodgeville 57

Newman Catholic 75, Auburndale 56

Northland Lutheran 73, Marion 71

Northland Pines 80, Wausau East 39

Northwestern 79, Spooner 31

Notre Dame 77, Bay Port 75, OT

Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 38

Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 43

Omro 66, Waupaca 57

Onalaska 78, Tomah 33

Oostburg 75, University School of Milwaukee 63

Oregon 65, Baraboo 39

Osceola 63, Amery 28

Oshkosh North 75, Kimberly 63

Pacelli 70, Pittsville 33

Pecatonica 45, Black Hawk 30

Peshtigo 56, Kewaunee 54

Pewaukee 90, Pius XI Catholic 44

Platteville 76, Seneca 32

Plymouth 75, Green Bay East 36

Potosi 61, River Ridge 38

Prairie Farm 97, Bruce 6

Prentice 77, Abbotsford 37

Prescott 83, Altoona 67

Princeton/Green Lake 50, Rio 43

Racine Horlick 82, Kenosha Bradford 61

Racine Lutheran 90, Destiny 48

Racine Park 67, Racine Case 65

Randolph 56, Cambria-Friesland 38

Random Lake 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 50

Regis 76, Thorp 39

Saint Thomas More 68, Catholic Central 40

Saint Thomas More 80, Dominican 73

Seymour 49, Menasha 37

Shawano 60, Antigo 32

Sheboygan North 80, Pulaski 73

Shiocton 70, Manawa 66

Shoreland Lutheran 67, Racine St. Catherine’s 41

Shullsburg 62, Highland 60

Siren 56, Frederic 43

Solon Springs 95, South Shore 34

Southern Door 76, Two Rivers 39

Spring Valley 68, Boyceville 44

St. Marys Springs 74, Kiel 60

Stanley-Boyd 68, Cadott 50

Stoughton 68, DeForest 56

Sun Prairie 78, Janesville Parker 75

The Prairie School 57, Catholic Central 55

Turner 79, Clinton 46

Unity 47, Turtle Lake 28

Verona Area 92, Sun Prairie West 88

Washburn 44, Mercer 32

Waterford 65, St. John’s NW Military Academy 31

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 57, Rock County Christian 24

Waukesha North 91, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 67

Waukesha South 70, Waukesha West 59

Waunakee 65, Fort Atkinson 43

Wautoma 75, Adams-Friendship 61

Wauwatosa West 77, Hamilton 64

Wayland Academy 67, Oakfield 60

Webster 52, Luck 46

West Allis Nathan Hale 56, Menomonee Falls 51

West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44

Westby 54, Viroqua 49

Westfield Area 55, Nekoosa 31

Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Bonduel 45

Whitefish Bay 71, Grafton 52

Whitehall 87, Gilmanton 60

Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52

Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 50

Wild Rose 60, Rosholt 24

Williams Bay 92, Parkview 85

Winneconne 76, Ripon 59

Winter 63, Flambeau 62

Wisconsin Dells 89, Mauston 54

Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Shorewood 60

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 55, Wolf River Lutheran 25

Xavier 91, West De Pere 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Madison East vs. Madison La Follette, ppd.

Salam School vs. Milwaukee Early View, ccd.

