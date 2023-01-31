The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 75, Augusta 50
Almond-Bancroft 89, Tri-County 14
Amherst 71, Iola-Scandinavia 26
Appleton North 78, Appleton West 65
Aquinas 69, Arcadia 64
Arrowhead 73, Oconomowoc 71
Ashwaubenon 82, Green Bay Preble 52
Assumption 51, Edgar 44
Athens 63, Rib Lake 56
Audubon Tech and Communication 106, Milw. Bay View 74
Baldwin-Woodville 66, Ellsworth 53
Barneveld 64, Albany 28
Barneveld 86, Juda 10
Barron 66, Hayward 31
Benton 85, Argyle 63
Berlin 59, Waupun 48
Big Foot 75, Whitewater 42
Blair-Taylor 73, Independence 49
Bowler 85, White Lake 55
Brodhead 66, East Troy 61
Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44
Brookfield East 62, Brookfield Central 53
Brown Deer 75, Cudahy 67
Cassville 71, Belmont 36
Cedar Grove-Belgium 75, Mishicot 65
Cedarburg 67, Port Washington 50
Central Wisconsin Christian 77, Valley Christian 34
Chequamegon 63, Phillips 45
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, St. Croix Falls 52
Chilton 75, NE Wis. Christian Home School 56
Chippewa Falls 63, Wausau West 56
Clear Lake 62, Shell Lake 56
Clintonville 64, Marinette 38
Colby 78, Spencer 62
Columbus Catholic 57, Owen-Withee 53
Cuba City 71, Southwestern 45
Cumberland 67, Cameron 65
Darlington 84, Boscobel 51
De Pere 76, Sheboygan South 41
Deerfield 66, Madison Country Day 22
Denmark 45, Roncalli 29
Duluth East, Minn. 58, Superior 26
Durand 69, Colfax 58
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 40
Edgerton 64, Jefferson 51
Edgewood 62, Portage 56
Elcho 63, Lena 38
Elk Mound 45, Mondovi 35
Evansville 63, McFarland 61
Fall Creek 65, Osseo-Fairchild 43
Fall River 60, Pardeeville 47
Fennimore 58, Iowa-Grant 37
Fond du Lac 79, Appleton East 61
Franklin 78, Kenosha Tremper 59
Grantsburg 63, Northwood 20
Green Bay Southwest 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 51
Green Bay West 68, Stockbridge 57
Greendale 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 73
Greenwood 62, Gilman 30
Hartford Union 90, West Bend East 68
Heritage Christian 83, Messmer 55
Hillsboro 64, Weston 30
Holmen 73, Menomonie 59
Homestead 96, Slinger 34
Horicon 72, Hustisford 47
Howards Grove 71, Ozaukee 38
Hudson 54, Eau Claire Memorial 51
Hurley 84, Bayfield 68
Janesville Craig 69, Elkhorn Area 55
Kaukauna 83, Hortonville 78
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Martin Luther 47
Kettle Moraine 74, Muskego 54
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Kewaskum 48
Kohler 84, Reedsville 73
La Crosse Central 80, Caledonia, Minn. 48
Ladysmith 88, Ashland 43
Lake Country Lutheran 90, Messmer 65
Lake Holcombe 79, Birchwood 68
Lincoln 70, Eleva-Strum 33
Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 38
Luther 71, Black River Falls 37
Madison Memorial 69, Beloit Memorial 67
Marathon 62, Stratford 51
Markesan 72, Montello 33
Marquette University 78, Germantown 72
Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47
McDonell Central 52, Bloomer 48
Mellen 83, Butternut 32
Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 17
Middleton 80, Madison West 46
Milwaukee Madison 67, Milwaukee South 58
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 56
Monona Grove 67, Beaver Dam 41
Monroe 64, Reedsburg Area 61
Mosinee 67, D.C. Everest 60
Mount Horeb 53, Sauk Prairie 49
Mukwonago 43, Catholic Memorial 41
Necedah 70, Brookwood 43
Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 54
Neillsville 59, Loyal 40
New Berlin West 72, West Allis Central 64
New Glarus 58, Dodgeville 57
Newman Catholic 75, Auburndale 56
Northland Lutheran 73, Marion 71
Northland Pines 80, Wausau East 39
Northwestern 79, Spooner 31
Notre Dame 77, Bay Port 75, OT
Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 38
Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 43
Omro 66, Waupaca 57
Onalaska 78, Tomah 33
Oostburg 75, University School of Milwaukee 63
Oregon 65, Baraboo 39
Osceola 63, Amery 28
Oshkosh North 75, Kimberly 63
Pacelli 70, Pittsville 33
Pecatonica 45, Black Hawk 30
Peshtigo 56, Kewaunee 54
Pewaukee 90, Pius XI Catholic 44
Platteville 76, Seneca 32
Plymouth 75, Green Bay East 36
Potosi 61, River Ridge 38
Prairie Farm 97, Bruce 6
Prentice 77, Abbotsford 37
Prescott 83, Altoona 67
Princeton/Green Lake 50, Rio 43
Racine Horlick 82, Kenosha Bradford 61
Racine Lutheran 90, Destiny 48
Racine Park 67, Racine Case 65
Randolph 56, Cambria-Friesland 38
Random Lake 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 50
Regis 76, Thorp 39
Saint Thomas More 68, Catholic Central 40
Saint Thomas More 80, Dominican 73
Seymour 49, Menasha 37
Shawano 60, Antigo 32
Sheboygan North 80, Pulaski 73
Shiocton 70, Manawa 66
Shoreland Lutheran 67, Racine St. Catherine’s 41
Shullsburg 62, Highland 60
Siren 56, Frederic 43
Solon Springs 95, South Shore 34
Southern Door 76, Two Rivers 39
Spring Valley 68, Boyceville 44
St. Marys Springs 74, Kiel 60
Stanley-Boyd 68, Cadott 50
Stoughton 68, DeForest 56
Sun Prairie 78, Janesville Parker 75
The Prairie School 57, Catholic Central 55
Turner 79, Clinton 46
Unity 47, Turtle Lake 28
Verona Area 92, Sun Prairie West 88
Washburn 44, Mercer 32
Waterford 65, St. John’s NW Military Academy 31
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 57, Rock County Christian 24
Waukesha North 91, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 67
Waukesha South 70, Waukesha West 59
Waunakee 65, Fort Atkinson 43
Wautoma 75, Adams-Friendship 61
Wauwatosa West 77, Hamilton 64
Wayland Academy 67, Oakfield 60
Webster 52, Luck 46
West Allis Nathan Hale 56, Menomonee Falls 51
West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44
Westby 54, Viroqua 49
Westfield Area 55, Nekoosa 31
Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Bonduel 45
Whitefish Bay 71, Grafton 52
Whitehall 87, Gilmanton 60
Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52
Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 50
Wild Rose 60, Rosholt 24
Williams Bay 92, Parkview 85
Winneconne 76, Ripon 59
Winter 63, Flambeau 62
Wisconsin Dells 89, Mauston 54
Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Shorewood 60
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 55, Wolf River Lutheran 25
Xavier 91, West De Pere 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Madison East vs. Madison La Follette, ppd.
Salam School vs. Milwaukee Early View, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..