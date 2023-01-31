The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 53, Tri-County 31

Altoona 59, Colfax 52

Appleton North 56, Appleton West 41

Aquinas 64, West Salem 44

Arrowhead 73, Oconomowoc 71

Augustine Prep 53, University Lake 45

Baraboo 53, Madison East 45

Belleville 50, Belmont 38

Berlin 41, Markesan 29

Bloomer 62, Ladysmith 53

Brodhead 65, Marshall 45

Brookfield East 51, Brookfield Central 18

Brown Deer 75, Cudahy 67

Cedarburg 67, Port Washington 50

Central Wisconsin Christian 69, Montello 42

Chilton 75, NE Wis. Christian Home School 56

Clear Lake 50, Shell Lake 30

Columbus Catholic 43, Owen-Withee 41

Cornell 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 36

Crandon 50, Antigo 32

De Pere 50, Sheboygan South 38

DeForest 68, Fort Atkinson 30

Delavan-Darien 50, Badger 45

Dodgeville 62, Lancaster 57

Dominican 68, Saint Thomas More 37

Duluth East, Minn. 58, Superior 26

Elk Mound 45, Saint Croix Central 35

Elkhorn Area 55, Westosha Central 49

Ellsworth 46, Amery 27

Ewen – Trout Creek, Mich. 60, Hurley 56

Fond du Lac 74, Appleton East 62

Fox Valley Lutheran 55, Wrightstown 43

Franklin 66, Kenosha Tremper 42

Freedom 75, Little Chute 9

Germantown 81, Wauwatosa West 52

Grafton 34, Whitefish Bay 29

Grantsburg 63, Northwood 20

Green Bay Preble 46, Ashwaubenon 37

Green Bay Southwest 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Greenfield 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 15

Greenwood 52, Spencer 30

Hartford Union 90, West Bend East 68

Hillsboro 46, Cashton 29

Homestead 72, Slinger 30

Hortonville 58, Kaukauna 46

Howards Grove 65, Ozaukee 30

Hudson 50, Eau Claire Memorial 42

Ithaca 61, North Crawford 28

Jackson Christian, Mich. 37, Marion 20

Kenosha Bradford 80, Racine Horlick 33

Kettle Moraine 77, Muskego 55

Kewaskum 52, Sheboygan Falls 39

Kimberly 44, Oshkosh North 40

La Crosse Central 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 38

Laconia 68, St. Marys Springs 27

Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 35

Lakeside Lutheran 46, Jefferson 36

Lena 49, Florence 38

Lincoln 71, Black River Falls 37

Lomira 58, Mayville 28

Loyal 54, Colby 35

Luxemburg-Casco 44, Denmark 41

Manawa 64, Northland Lutheran 44

Marinette 52, Clintonville 50

Martin Luther 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47

Mauston 59, Nekoosa 21

Menomonee Falls 57, West Allis Nathan Hale 54

Menomonie 54, Eau Claire North 43

Middleton 78, Stoughton 66

Milwaukee School of Languages 57, Milw. Washington 39

Mishicot 69, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40

Mukwonago 43, Catholic Memorial 41

New Auburn 36, Clayton 33

New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Greendale 34

New Berlin West 72, West Allis Central 64

New Richmond 62, River Falls 56

Niagara 56, Crivitz 33

Oak Creek 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 42

Oconto 61, Gibraltar 38

Omro 66, Campbellsport 27

Oostburg 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 40

Pacelli 44, Tri-County 16

Pardeeville 62, Wisconsin Heights 49

Pecatonica 59, Evansville 56

Peshtigo 50, Algoma 46, OT

Pewaukee 62, Pius XI Catholic 47

Prairie Farm 97, Bruce 6

Racine Case 63, Racine Park 45

Racine St. Catherine’s 77, Shoreland Lutheran 54

Random Lake 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58

Reedsville 62, Kohler 46

Rice Lake 50, Chippewa Falls 35

Rock County Christian 35, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 18

Saint Francis 65, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 29

Sauk Prairie 57, Richland Center 32

Sheboygan Christian 46, Hilbert 31

Sheboygan North 80, Pulaski 73

Shorewood 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 50

Siren 55, Frederic 37

Sparta 55, Black River Falls 26

St. Croix Falls 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34

Suring 51, Oneida Nation 39

The Prairie School 69, Catholic Central 30

Three Lakes 45, Gresham Community 33

Turtle Lake 54, Unity 52

Union Grove 79, Waterford 40

Washburn 44, Mercer 32

Watertown Luther Prep 53, Rio 50

Wausaukee 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 10

Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Seneca 22

Webster 49, Luck 32

West Bend West 73, Nicolet 54

West De Pere 72, Seymour 39

Westfield Area 76, Wautoma 41

Whitnall 66, South Milwaukee 22

Wilmot Union 52, Burlington 48

Winona, Minn. 67, La Crosse Logan 44

Winter 61, Flambeau 60

Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..