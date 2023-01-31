The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 89, Tri-County 14

Amherst 71, Iola-Scandinavia 26

Aquinas 69, Arcadia 64

Ashwaubenon 82, Green Bay Preble 52

Barneveld 86, Juda 10

Benton 85, Argyle 63

Blair-Taylor 73, Independence 49

Bowler 85, White Lake 55

Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44

Brown Deer 75, Cudahy 67

Cedar Grove-Belgium 75, Mishicot 65

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, St. Croix Falls 52

Chippewa Falls 63, Wausau West 56

Clear Lake 62, Shell Lake 56

Columbus Catholic 57, Owen-Withee 53

Duluth East, Minn. 58, Superior 26

Durand 69, Colfax 58

Edgewood 62, Portage 56

Evansville 63, McFarland 61

Fall Creek 65, Osseo-Fairchild 43

Fennimore 58, Iowa-Grant 37

Green Bay Southwest 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 51

Green Bay West 68, Stockbridge 57

Greendale 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 73

Heritage Christian 83, Messmer 55

Homestead 96, Slinger 34

Hurley 84, Bayfield 68

Janesville Craig 69, Elkhorn Area 55

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Kewaskum 48

Ladysmith 88, Ashland 43

Lake Country Lutheran 90, Messmer 65

Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 38

Luther 71, Black River Falls 37

Marathon 62, Stratford 51

Marquette University 78, Germantown 72

Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47

McDonell Central 52, Bloomer 48

Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 17

Monona Grove 67, Beaver Dam 41

Mosinee 67, D.C. Everest 60

Neillsville 59, Loyal 40

New Berlin West 72, West Allis Central 64

New Glarus 58, Dodgeville 57

Northland Pines 80, Wausau East 39

Northwestern 79, Spooner 31

Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 38

Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 43

Oostburg 75, University School of Milwaukee 63

Oregon 65, Baraboo 39

Pewaukee 90, Pius XI Catholic 44

Platteville 76, Seneca 32

Prentice 77, Abbotsford 37

Racine Park 67, Racine Case 65

Saint Thomas More 68, Catholic Central 40

Saint Thomas More 80, Dominican 73

Seymour 49, Menasha 37

Siren 56, Frederic 43

Southern Door 76, Two Rivers 39

St. Marys Springs 74, Kiel 60

Sun Prairie 78, Janesville Parker 75

The Prairie School 57, Catholic Central 55

Turner 79, Clinton 46

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 57, Rock County Christian 24

Waukesha North 91, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 67

Waunakee 65, Fort Atkinson 43

Wautoma 75, Adams-Friendship 61

West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44

Westby 53, Viroqua 35

Westfield Area 55, Nekoosa 31

Whitefish Bay 71, Grafton 52

Whitehall 87, Gilmanton 60

Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52

Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 50

Winneconne 76, Ripon 59

Wisconsin Dells 89, Mauston 54

Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Shorewood 60

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 55, Wolf River Lutheran 25

Xavier 91, West De Pere 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..