Berlin 41, Markesan 29

Cedarburg 67, Port Washington 50

Clear Lake 50, Shell Lake 30

Cornell 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 36

Crandon 50, Antigo 32

DeForest 68, Fort Atkinson 30

Dodgeville 62, Lancaster 57

Dominican 68, Saint Thomas More 37

Elk Mound 45, Saint Croix Central 35

Elkhorn Area 55, Westosha Central 49

Ewen – Trout Creek, Mich. 60, Hurley 56

Fond du Lac 74, Appleton East 62

Freedom 75, Little Chute 9

Germantown 81, Wauwatosa West 52

Grantsburg 63, Northwood 20

Green Bay Preble 46, Ashwaubenon 37

Hartford Union 90, West Bend East 68

Hillsboro 46, Cashton 29

Homestead 72, Slinger 30

Hortonville 58, Kaukauna 46

Howards Grove 65, Ozaukee 30

Jackson Christian, Mich. 37, Marion 20

Kettle Moraine 77, Muskego 55

Kewaskum 52, Sheboygan Falls 39

La Crosse Central 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 38

Laconia 68, St. Marys Springs 27

Marinette 52, Clintonville 50

Mauston 59, Nekoosa 21

Milwaukee School of Languages 57, Milw. Washington 39

Mukwonago 43, Catholic Memorial 41

Niagara 56, Crivitz 33

Oak Creek 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 42

Pecatonica 59, Evansville 56

Pewaukee 62, Pius XI Catholic 47

Prairie Farm 97, Bruce 6

Racine Case 63, Racine Park 45

Racine St. Catherine’s 57, Shoreland Lutheran 41

Rock County Christian 35, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 18

Saint Francis 65, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 29

Sauk Prairie 57, Richland Center 32

Shorewood 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 50

Siren 55, Frederic 37

St. Croix Falls 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34

Suring 51, Oneida Nation 39

The Prairie School 69, Catholic Central 30

Union Grove 79, Waterford 40

Washburn 44, Mercer 32

West Bend West 73, Nicolet 54

West De Pere 72, Seymour 39

Westfield Area 76, Wautoma 41

Winona, Minn. 67, La Crosse Logan 44

Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 36

