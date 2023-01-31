GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to make a decision on whether to play next season until after the Super Bowl. The 39-year-old Rodgers has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire or request a trade. The four-time MVP also has noted the possibility the Packers may want to move him. Rodgers said Tuesday that “I feel confident that in a couple of weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

