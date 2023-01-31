The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 72, Westby 58

Bangor 79, Melrose-Mindoro 37

Bonduel 64, Green Bay West 42

Brillion 70, Freedom 31

Burlington 71, Beloit Memorial 67

Cashton 71, La Farge 30

Clinton 67, Marshall 59

Coleman 78, Oconto Falls 53

Coleman 80, Niagara 51

Columbus 80, Fall River 66

De Soto 70, Weston 48

Deerfield 69, Lomira 52

Dodgeville 64, Richland Center 49

Durand 64, Whitehall 59

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 61, Plum City 54

Elcho 65, Wausaukee 56

Florence 59, Niagara 48

Gibraltar 60, Oneida Nation 59

Gillett 76, Goodman/Pembine 57

Hope 69, Kenosha Tremper 56

Lake Country Lutheran 75, Living Word Lutheran 54

Lancaster 73, Argyle 46

Lena 71, White Lake 53

Little Chute 52, New London 34

Mayville 63, Lomira 52

Medford Area 73, Rhinelander 40

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 70, Milwaukee King 60

Milwaukee Lutheran 91, Greenfield 82

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 48, Chesterton 35

North Crawford 49, New Lisbon 41

Oconto 72, Sturgeon Bay 62

Ozaukee 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 56

Potosi 82, Wauzeka-Steuben 71

Poynette 63, Baraboo 57

Poynette 68, Waterloo 48

Rib Lake 59, Tomahawk 50

Royall 59, Ithaca 44

Saint Croix Central 72, Somerset 61

Seneca 58, Boscobel 33

Seneca 73, Wauzeka-Steuben 65

St. Mary Catholic 44, Sheboygan Area Luth. 43

Suring 56, Sevastopol 49

Thorp 58, Cadott 48

Turner 76, Belleville 68

Unity 49, Shell Lake 20

Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 78, Mercer 48

Watertown Luther Prep 74, Mayville 61

Wayland Academy 65, Valley Christian 42

Westlake, Ill. 74, Kenosha Christian Life 72

Wild Rose 54, Rosholt 37

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, New Holstein 66

Wisconsin Dells 81, River Valley 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..