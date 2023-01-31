By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by criminal justice advocacy groups seeks to block two Republican-sponsored measures from appearing on the April ballot, arguing that they were not submitted on time to the correct elections officials. One question is a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow judges to consider more factors when setting bail for violent offenders. The other is an advisory referendum that asks voters if they believe that able-bodied, childless welfare recipients should be required to look for work. The lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court by EXPO Wisconsin and WISDO argues that the measures were delivered a day passed the deadline to county clerks who prepare the ballot.

