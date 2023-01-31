MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill being circulated in the Legislature. The measure failed in each of the past two legislative sessions. Two Milwaukee Democrats and a Republican from Dodgeville circulated the bill for co-sponsorship on Tuesday, saying it would help crack down on reckless driving and traffic deaths in the state’s most populous city. Milwaukee law enforcement has struggled to control reckless driving and dramatic increases in traffic deaths. The bill would only allow police to issue automated speeding tickets to drivers going more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit.

