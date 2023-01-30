The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 72, Westby 58
Bangor 79, Melrose-Mindoro 37
Bonduel 64, Green Bay West 42
Brillion 70, Freedom 31
Burlington 71, Beloit Memorial 67
Cashton 71, La Farge 30
Clinton 67, Marshall 59
Coleman 78, Oconto Falls 53
Coleman 80, Niagara 51
Columbus 80, Fall River 66
De Soto 70, Weston 48
Deerfield 69, Lomira 52
Dodgeville 64, Richland Center 49
Durand 64, Whitehall 59
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 61, Plum City 54
Elcho 65, Wausaukee 56
Florence 59, Niagara 48
Gibraltar 60, Oneida Nation 59
Gillett 76, Goodman/Pembine 57
Hope 69, Kenosha Tremper 56
Lake Country Lutheran 75, Living Word Lutheran 54
Lancaster 73, Argyle 46
Lena 71, White Lake 53
Little Chute 52, New London 34
Mayville 63, Lomira 52
Medford Area 73, Rhinelander 40
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 70, Milwaukee King 60
Milwaukee Lutheran 91, Greenfield 82
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 48, Chesterton 35
Oconto 72, Sturgeon Bay 62
Ozaukee 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 56
Potosi 82, Wauzeka-Steuben 71
Poynette 63, Baraboo 57
Poynette 68, Waterloo 48
Rib Lake 59, Tomahawk 50
Royall 59, Ithaca 44
Saint Croix Central 72, Somerset 61
Seneca 58, Boscobel 33
Seneca 73, Wauzeka-Steuben 65
St. Mary Catholic 44, Sheboygan Area Luth. 43
Suring 56, Sevastopol 49
Thorp 58, Cadott 48
Turner 76, Belleville 68
Unity 49, Shell Lake 20
Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 78, Mercer 48
Watertown Luther Prep 74, Mayville 61
Wayland Academy 65, Valley Christian 42
Westlake, Ill. 74, Kenosha Christian Life 72
Wild Rose 54, Rosholt 37
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, New Holstein 66
Wisconsin Dells 81, River Valley 44
