The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 72, Westby 58

Brillion 70, Freedom 31

Burlington 71, Beloit Memorial 67

Cashton 71, La Farge 30

Coleman 78, Oconto Falls 53

Coleman 80, Niagara 51

De Soto 70, Weston 48

Dodgeville 64, Richland Center 49

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 61, Plum City 54

Gibraltar 60, Oneida Nation 59

Hope 69, Kenosha Tremper 56

Lancaster 73, Argyle 46

Lena 71, White Lake 53

Little Chute 52, New London 34

Mayville 63, Lomira 52

Medford Area 73, Rhinelander 40

Ozaukee 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 56

Poynette 63, Baraboo 57

Poynette 68, Waterloo 48

Saint Croix Central 72, Somerset 61

Seneca 58, Boscobel 33

Seneca 73, Wauzeka-Steuben 65

St. Mary Catholic 44, Sheboygan Area Luth. 43

Suring 56, Sevastopol 49

Thorp 58, Cadott 48

Turner 76, Belleville 68

Unity 49, Shell Lake 20

Watertown Luther Prep 74, Mayville 61

Wayland Academy 65, Valley Christian 42

Wild Rose 54, Rosholt 37

Wisconsin Dells 81, River Valley 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..