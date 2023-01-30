The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 72, Westby 58
Brillion 70, Freedom 31
Burlington 71, Beloit Memorial 67
Cashton 71, La Farge 30
Coleman 78, Oconto Falls 53
Coleman 80, Niagara 51
De Soto 70, Weston 48
Dodgeville 64, Richland Center 49
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 61, Plum City 54
Gibraltar 60, Oneida Nation 59
Hope 69, Kenosha Tremper 56
Lancaster 73, Argyle 46
Lena 71, White Lake 53
Little Chute 52, New London 34
Mayville 63, Lomira 52
Medford Area 73, Rhinelander 40
Ozaukee 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 56
Poynette 63, Baraboo 57
Poynette 68, Waterloo 48
Saint Croix Central 72, Somerset 61
Seneca 58, Boscobel 33
Seneca 73, Wauzeka-Steuben 65
St. Mary Catholic 44, Sheboygan Area Luth. 43
Suring 56, Sevastopol 49
Thorp 58, Cadott 48
Turner 76, Belleville 68
Unity 49, Shell Lake 20
Watertown Luther Prep 74, Mayville 61
Wayland Academy 65, Valley Christian 42
Wild Rose 54, Rosholt 37
Wisconsin Dells 81, River Valley 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..