The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 69, Stanley-Boyd 40
Bangor 54, Melrose-Mindoro 48
Barneveld 62, River Valley 43
Blair-Taylor 57, Regis 36
Chesterton 42, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 23
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54, Cumberland 39
Coleman 53, Crivitz 20
Edgar 49, Rosholt 33
Edgewood 75, Reedsburg Area 63
Heritage Christian 71, University Lake/Trinity 28
Holmen 62, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25
Ithaca 62, North Crawford 34
Ladysmith 59, Spooner 17
Lincoln 73, Whitehall 57
Lourdes Academy 76, Wayland Academy 34
Luxemburg-Casco 51, Oconto Falls 43
Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Ozaukee 67
McDonell Central 80, Thorp 22
Menasha 60, Kewaunee 39
Milton 60, Monroe 48
Notre Dame 73, Bay Port 39
Osceola 53, Cameron 28
Oshkosh North 67, Green Bay East 23
Rib Lake 60, Flambeau 58
Sheboygan North 65, Sheboygan South 50
Solon Springs 61, Washburn 17
Tigerton 30, Stockbridge 29
Turner 48, Horicon 39
Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 55, Mercer 54
Weston 37, Coulee Christian-Providence 34
Winneconne 60, Waupun 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
