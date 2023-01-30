The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chesterton 42, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 23

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54, Cumberland 39

Coleman 53, Crivitz 20

Heritage Christian 71, University Lake/Trinity 28

Ithaca 62, North Crawford 34

Lincoln 73, Whitehall 57

Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Ozaukee 67

Sheboygan North 65, Sheboygan South 50

Weston 37, Coulee Christian-Providence 34

