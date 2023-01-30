By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates has successfully flown a Boeing 777 on a test flight with one of its two engines entirely powered by so-called sustainable fuel. The flight on Monday comes as carriers worldwide try to lessen their carbon footprint. The flight lasted just under an hour over the coastline of the United Arab Emirates, after it took off from Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel. The fuel powered one of the Boeing’s two General Electric Co. engines, with the other running on conventional jet fuel for safety.

