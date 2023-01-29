The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton West 71, Cudahy 52

Arcadia 70, Altoona 56

Belleville 70, Watertown Luther Prep 44

Cameron 83, Barron 56

Cedarburg 77, Brookfield Central 76

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 73, Ashland 64

Chicago (Butler), Ill. 66, Milwaukee School of Languages 55

Crivitz 61, Coleman 45

Cuba City 98, Boscobel 36

Cumberland 75, Spooner 30

De Pere 12, Homestead 9

Deerfield 62, Cambridge 47

Eau Claire Memorial 54, River Falls 51

Eau Claire North 88, New Richmond 71

Elkhorn Area 56, Big Foot 27

Florence 79, Sevastopol 61

Germantown 70, Slinger 47

Green Bay East 53, Green Bay West 44

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62, Algoma 59

Hamilton 72, Pius XI Catholic 66

Heritage Christian 82, Wayland Academy 60

Hope Academy, Ill. 65, Kenosha Tremper 54

Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 39

Janesville Craig 72, Beloit Memorial 59

Kewaskum 69, Waupun 35

Kimberly 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 58

Ladysmith 92, St. Croix Falls 55

Lake Country Lutheran 61, St. John’s NW Military Academy 25

Lakeside Lutheran 75, Poynette 53

Living Word Lutheran 66, Stockbridge 38

Lourdes Academy 67, Oakfield 51

Madison Abundant Life 85, Parkview 58

Madison La Follette 72, Sun Prairie 70

Madison Memorial 78, Janesville Parker 62

Marquette University 73, Hortonville 63

McFarland 76, Edgewood 47

Middleton 67, Madison East 45

Milwaukee Juneau 81, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 58

Milwaukee Riverside University 68, Milwaukee North 50

Monona Grove 60, Plymouth 52

Northwestern 90, Hayward 33

Oshkosh West 69, Menomonee Falls 59

Pewaukee 78, Catholic Memorial 70

Prescott 67, Elk Mound 56

Racine Lutheran 79, Racine Horlick 63

Racine St. Catherine’s 56, Martin Luther 54

Randolph 58, Roncalli 49

Rice Lake 74, Menomonie 67

Saint Thomas More 56, The Prairie School 45

Sheboygan North 51, Sheboygan South 38

Shoreland Lutheran 64, Whitewater 46

Somerset 75, Spring Valley 36

Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56

Sun Prairie West 88, Madison West 47

Watertown 64, Milwaukee Vincent 57

West Salem 83, Bangor 53

Westosha Central 75, Grafton 51

Weyauwega-Fremont 68, Nekoosa 34

Whitefish Bay 65, Oak Creek 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Delavan-Darien vs. Clinton, Okla., ppd.

Dodgeville vs. Aquinas, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..