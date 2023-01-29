The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62, Madison West 35

Amery 58, Bloomer 40

Arrowhead 68, Whitefish Bay 40

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Rice Lake 47

Baraboo 64, Mount Horeb 57

Beaver Dam 80, Milton 40

Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 41

Elkhorn Area 56, Big Foot 27

Green Bay East 51, Green Bay West 23

Kettle Moraine 50, Oak Creek 44

Lakeland 73, Xavier 60

Living Word Lutheran 73, Stockbridge 19

Milwaukee King 76, Milwaukee Riverside University 21

Milwaukee School of Languages 81, Milwaukee Golda Meir 47

Monona Grove 42, Watertown 29

Northwestern 58, Prescott 48

Pewaukee 60, Brookfield East 44

Phillips 64, Osceola 59

Sauk Prairie 51, Oregon 40

Sevastopol 57, Gibraltar 12

Sheboygan North 44, Sheboygan South 33

Somerset 61, Athens 49

St. Croix Falls 57, Mondovi 56

Superior 61, Eau Claire North 48

Watertown Luther Prep 62, Saint Francis 48

Waunakee 65, Stoughton 62

West Salem 55, Bangor 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Janesville Parker vs. Delavan-Darien, ppd.

Monroe vs. Portage, ppd.

Necedah vs. Seneca, ccd.

Prairie du Chien vs. Barneveld, ppd.

Rio vs. Potosi/Cassville, ppd.

