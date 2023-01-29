The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62, Madison West 35
Amery 58, Bloomer 40
Arrowhead 68, Whitefish Bay 40
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Rice Lake 47
Baraboo 64, Mount Horeb 57
Beaver Dam 80, Milton 40
Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 41
Elkhorn Area 56, Big Foot 27
Green Bay East 51, Green Bay West 23
Kettle Moraine 50, Oak Creek 44
Lakeland 73, Xavier 60
Living Word Lutheran 73, Stockbridge 19
Milwaukee King 76, Milwaukee Riverside University 21
Milwaukee School of Languages 81, Milwaukee Golda Meir 47
Monona Grove 42, Watertown 29
Northwestern 58, Prescott 48
Pewaukee 60, Brookfield East 44
Phillips 64, Osceola 59
Sauk Prairie 51, Oregon 40
Sevastopol 57, Gibraltar 12
Sheboygan North 44, Sheboygan South 33
Somerset 61, Athens 49
St. Croix Falls 57, Mondovi 56
Superior 61, Eau Claire North 48
Watertown Luther Prep 62, Saint Francis 48
Waunakee 65, Stoughton 62
West Salem 55, Bangor 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Janesville Parker vs. Delavan-Darien, ppd.
Monroe vs. Portage, ppd.
Necedah vs. Seneca, ccd.
Prairie du Chien vs. Barneveld, ppd.
Rio vs. Potosi/Cassville, ppd.
