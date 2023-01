MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa. The Dane County sheriff’s office says it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as expected. The man’s body was found overnight. His name wasn’t immediately released.

