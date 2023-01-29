By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110. It is the Pelicans’ eighth straight loss. Anteotkounmpo’s 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards. The Bucks won their fourth straight as they opened a four-game homestand. New Orleans was missing its top three scorers. Jose Alvarado led the the Pelicans with 18 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.