By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 141-131 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks are 19-5 in home games. Milwaukee averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 10- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pelicans are 9-15 in road games. New Orleans is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 128-119 on Dec. 20. Antetokounmpo scored 42 points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 12 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.5 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 107.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Bobby Portis: out (knee), A.J. Green: day to day (left ankle), Serge Ibaka: out (personal).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dyson Daniels: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

