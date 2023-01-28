The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton West 71, Cudahy 52

Belleville 70, Watertown Luther Prep 44

Cedarburg 77, Brookfield Central 76

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 73, Ashland 64

Crivitz 61, Coleman 45

Cuba City 98, Boscobel 36

Cumberland 75, Spooner 30

Elkhorn Area 56, Big Foot 27

Florence 79, Sevastopol 61

Heritage Christian 82, Wayland Academy 60

Janesville Craig 72, Beloit Memorial 59

Kimberly 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 58

Ladysmith 92, St. Croix Falls 55

Lake Country Lutheran 61, St. John’s NW Military Academy 25

Lakeside Lutheran 75, Poynette 53

Living Word Lutheran 66, Stockbridge 38

Lourdes Academy 67, Oakfield 51

Madison Abundant Life 85, Parkview 58

Madison Memorial 78, Janesville Parker 62

Marquette University 73, Hortonville 63

McFarland 76, Edgewood 47

Milwaukee Juneau 81, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 58

Milwaukee Riverside University 68, Milwaukee North 50

Monona Grove 60, Plymouth 52

Northwestern 90, Hayward 33

Oshkosh West 69, Menomonee Falls 59

Pewaukee 78, Catholic Memorial 70

Racine Lutheran 79, Racine Horlick 63

Racine St. Catherine’s 56, Martin Luther 54

Randolph 58, Roncalli 49

Saint Thomas More 56, The Prairie School 45

Shoreland Lutheran 64, Whitewater 46

Somerset 75, Spring Valley 36

Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56

West Salem 83, Bangor 53

Westosha Central 75, Grafton 51

Whitefish Bay 65, Oak Creek 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..