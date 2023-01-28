The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton West 71, Cudahy 52
Belleville 70, Watertown Luther Prep 44
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 73, Ashland 64
Crivitz 61, Coleman 45
Cuba City 98, Boscobel 36
Cumberland 75, Spooner 30
Elkhorn Area 56, Big Foot 27
Florence 79, Sevastopol 61
Heritage Christian 82, Wayland Academy 60
Janesville Craig 72, Beloit Memorial 59
Lake Country Lutheran 61, St. John’s NW Military Academy 25
Lakeside Lutheran 75, Poynette 53
Living Word Lutheran 66, Stockbridge 38
Lourdes Academy 67, Oakfield 51
Madison Abundant Life 85, Parkview 58
Madison Memorial 78, Janesville Parker 62
Marquette University 73, Hortonville 63
Milwaukee Juneau 81, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 58
Northwestern 90, Hayward 33
Oshkosh West 69, Menomonee Falls 59
Pewaukee 78, Catholic Memorial 70
Racine Lutheran 79, Racine Horlick 63
Racine St. Catherine’s 56, Martin Luther 54
Saint Thomas More 56, The Prairie School 45
Shoreland Lutheran 64, Whitewater 46
Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56
West Salem 83, Bangor 53
Westosha Central 75, Grafton 51
Whitefish Bay 65, Oak Creek 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..