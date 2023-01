HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — BJ Freeman scored 23 points to lead Milwaukee to a 75-74 victory over Northern Kentucky. Freeman added nine assists for the Panthers (15-7, 9-3 Horizon League). Zach Howell and Vin Baker Jr. both scored seven. Chris Brandon led the Norse (14-9, 9-3) with 18 points and 17 rebounds.

