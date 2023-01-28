By PATRICK ROSE

CHICAGO (AP) — David Joplin went 8 for 11 from 3-point range for a career-high 28 points, Tyler Kolek had a double-double and No. 16 Marquette defeated DePaul 89-69. Marquette has won eight of its last nine games, and moved into a tie with No. 13 Xavier atop the Big East. Oso Ighodaro finished with 10 points, making all five of his shots, Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 13 and had 8 rebounds, and Kolek had 24 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds. Umoja Gibson scored 25 points for DePaul on 8-of-12 shooting.

