By PATRICK ROSE

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — David Joplin made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points, helping No. 16 Marquette beat DePaul 89-69. Joplin went 8 for 11 from deep and also had five rebounds in Marquette’s third straight win. Tyler Kolek had 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who moved into a tie with No. 13 Xavier atop the Big East. Umoja Gibson scored 25 points for DePaul.

