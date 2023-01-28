The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 51, Rosholt 48

Amery 51, Ellsworth 37

Antigo 61, Medford Area 32

Appleton East 86, Appleton West 51

Aquinas 66, Holmen 24

Arrowhead 79, Milwaukee King 51

Barron 52, Ladysmith 41

Bay Port 54, Ashwaubenon 41

Belleville 64, Wisconsin Heights 44

Black Hawk 48, Argyle 12

Blair-Taylor 73, Alma/Pepin 43

Blair-Taylor 75, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 33

Bloomer 42, Stanley-Boyd 39

Bonduel 70, Amherst 33

Brillion 51, Sheboygan Falls 43

Brookfield East 61, Hamilton 33

Brookwood 61, De Soto 25

Cadott 79, Thorp 56

Cedarburg 53, Grafton 48

Central Wisconsin Christian 58, Mayville 51

Clayton 54, Cornell 44

Colby 58, Greenwood 36

Colfax 60, Boyceville 17

Columbus Catholic 36, Rib Lake 17

Crandon 62, Three Lakes 22

Cumberland 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47

De Pere 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 43

Deerfield 46, Williams Bay 26

Dodgeland 47, Wayland Academy 46

Dominican 36, Racine Lutheran 27

East Troy 49, Jefferson 33

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Melrose-Mindoro 44

Eau Claire Memorial 65, River Falls 54

Edgerton 60, Big Foot 12

Elk Mound 42, Durand 32

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 64, Hilbert 48

Elmwood/Plum City 37, Mondovi 31

Evansville 65, Clinton 61

Fall Creek 51, Regis 44

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 58, Gibraltar 45

Germantown 81, Wauwatosa West 52

Gilman 44, Spencer 34

Grantsburg 72, Luck 23

Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 41

Greendale 61, Brown Deer 60

Greenfield 54, Shorewood 50

Gresham Community 50, Marion 24

Hayward 42, Cameron 19

Homestead 77, West Bend East 51

Hortonville 64, Oshkosh North 18

Howards Grove 41, Manitowoc Lutheran 38

Hudson 59, Chippewa Falls 29

Independence 42, Eleva-Strum 19

Janesville Parker 66, Madison East 56

Johnson Creek 38, Parkview 31

Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh West 39

Kenosha Indian Trail 61, Shoreland Lutheran 59

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Catholic Central 30

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Plymouth 37

Kickapoo 60, La Farge 36

Kimberly 62, Fond du Lac 59

Kohler 67, Sheboygan Christian 63

La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 32

Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 45

Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 31

Lakeside Lutheran 51, Columbus 50

Laona-Wabeno 63, Florence 34

Lourdes Academy 68, Hustisford 27

Luther 51, Cashton 43

Manawa 57, Menominee Indian 53

Marinette 50, Oconto Falls 39

Marshfield 62, D.C. Everest 32

Martin Luther 64, Racine St. Catherine’s 24

McDonell Central 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62

McFarland 63, Brodhead 41

Menomonee Falls 68, Brookfield Central 48

Middleton 70, Madison La Follette 57

Milwaukee DSHA 57, Wauwatosa East 55

Milwaukee Lutheran 50, South Milwaukee 43

Milwaukee North 44, Milwaukee South 39

Mishicot 53, Reedsville 38

Montello 59, Cambria-Friesland 42

Monticello 59, Pecatonica 49

Mosinee 54, Tomahawk 25

Mukwonago 43, Waukesha North 30

Muskego 61, Catholic Memorial 48

Neenah 67, Appleton North 58

Neillsville 52, Loyal 24

New Auburn 59, Bruce 20

New Berlin Eisenhower 39, New Berlin West 28

New Glarus 67, Cambridge 48

New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41

New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59

Niagara 39, Norway, Mich. 34

Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41

Northwood 36, Frederic 30

Notre Dame 81, Green Bay Preble 26

Oakfield 57, Horicon 23

Oconto 62, Algoma 48

Onalaska 55, La Crosse Logan 41

Oostburg 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 55

Pacelli 44, Tri-County 16

Pardeeville 37, Markesan 22

Peshtigo 64, Sturgeon Bay 36

Pewaukee 93, West Allis Central 36

Poynette 52, Lodi 48

Poynette 60, Wisconsin Heights 54

Prairie Farm 97, Birchwood 9

Prescott 53, Saint Croix Central 42

Randolph 67, Rio 39

River Valley 64, Richland Center 60

Saint Francis 59, Augustine Prep 47

Sevastopol 55, Southern Door 23

Sheboygan Area Luth. 74, Ozaukee 29

Shiocton 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 47

Siren 50, Clear Lake 45

South Shore 68, Mercer 18

Spring Valley 65, Glenwood City 39

St. Croix Falls 76, Spooner 28

St. Mary Catholic 67, Random Lake 62

Stevens Point 51, Wausau West 44

Sun Prairie 45, Beloit Memorial 42

Sun Prairie West 71, Janesville Craig 63

The Prairie School 74, Saint Thomas More 56

Turtle Lake 71, Webster 46

Two Rivers 44, Chilton 38

Unity 50, Shell Lake 26

Valders 66, Kiel 53

Verona Area 87, Madison West 21

Waterloo 50, Marshall 48

Waukesha West 70, Oconomowoc 40

Waupun 65, Ripon 22

Wautoma 37, Adams-Friendship 24

West Salem 59, Tomah 32

Westfield Area 80, Nekoosa 2

Whitefish Bay 66, West Bend West 46

Wild Rose 82, Port Edwards 28

Winneconne 48, Berlin 28

Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 43

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Iola-Scandinavia 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cuba City vs. Boscobel, ppd.

Dodgeville vs. Lancaster, ppd.

Faith Christian vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.

Fennimore vs. Darlington, ppd.

Gilmanton vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ccd.

Iowa-Grant vs. Riverdale, ppd.

La Farge/Youth Initiative vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.

Mineral Point vs. Southwestern, ppd.

Northland Pines vs. Rhinelander, ppd.

Palmyra-Eagle vs. Madison Country Day, ccd.

White Lake vs. Tigerton, ccd.

Whitnall vs. Cudahy, ccd.

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Northland Lutheran, ccd.

