MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities worked Friday to clean up a massive traffic pile-up in southern Wisconsin that blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours. The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement that the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Troopers diverted traffic onto side roads. The Wisconsin State Journal reported one person was injured. WIFR-TV posted live video of the scene just before 4 p.m. showing semitrailers backed up as emergency workers walked around them. State Patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the crash. According to the National Weather Service, the Beloit area has received an inch of snow over the last 24 hours.

