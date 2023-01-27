MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say snowy conditions led to a massive traffic pile-up in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours. The State Patrol said the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Troopers diverted traffic onto side roads. The Wisconsin State Journal reported one person was injured. WIFR-TV posted live video of the scene just before 4 p.m. showing semitrailers backed up as emergency workers walked around them. State Patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the crash.

