MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in southern Wisconsin say dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions. The crash blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours Friday. WIFR-TV reports that Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. The State Patrol said the crash occurred around noon between Janesville and Beloit. The southbound lanes reopened just after 8 p.m. State Patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the crash. Most of southern Wisconsin remained under a winter weather advisory Friday afternoon with more snow expected Saturday.

