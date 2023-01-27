GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Racine man has been convicted in the 1986 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a swamp at a Green Bay nature area. Sixty-seven-year-old Lou A. Griffin pleaded no contest Friday in Brown County Circuit Court to a charge of homicide by reckless conduct, and was found guilty by the court. He entered his plea as potential jurors were reporting to court Friday ahead of Monday’s expected start of Griffin’s trial in the death of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead. Her body was found in a swamp in a Green Bay nature area in August 1986. He was charged in 2020 after DNA testing linked him to Holstead’s slaying.

