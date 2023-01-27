The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amery 68, Glenwood City 53

Athens 76, Edgar 44

Audubon Tech and Communication 81, Milwaukee Pulaski 52

Badger 66, Delavan-Darien 38

Bangor 79, Brookwood 46

Bay Port 69, Ashwaubenon 65

Beaver Dam 59, Stoughton 49

Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44

Brown Deer 73, Greendale 71

Bruce 79, New Auburn 43

Burlington 66, Wilmot Union 27

Campbellsport 72, North Fond du Lac 42

Cashton 68, Necedah 54

Cedarburg 81, Grafton 70

Clayton 79, Cornell 58

Coleman 68, Oneida Nation 54

De Pere 84, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Dominican 97, Racine Lutheran 38

Faith Christian 76, Eastbrook Academy 60

Flambeau 59, Lake Holcombe 38

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Clintonville 34

Freedom 67, Waupaca 58

Greenfield 79, Shorewood 75

Hillsboro 69, Wonewoc-Center 24

Hurley 54, Drummond 44

Ithaca 91, Weston 39

Kimberly 65, Fond du Lac 53

La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 39

Lac Courte Oreilles 76, Butternut 42

Little Chute 63, Denmark 47

Luck 80, Grantsburg 64

Marquette University 64, Wauwatosa East 48

Medford Area 81, Antigo 47

Menasha 59, Xavier 53

Merrill 72, Wausau East 71

Milton 67, DeForest 59, OT

Milw. Academy of Excellence 51, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 31

Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Arts 40

Monroe 67, Baraboo 55

Mosinee 77, Tomahawk 26

Mount Horeb 74, Reedsburg Area 50

Neenah 62, Appleton North 41

New London 53, Seymour 52

Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41

Northland Pines 61, Rhinelander 47

Onalaska 72, La Crosse Logan 38

Oregon 80, Portage 58

Osceola 53, Colfax 48

Pewaukee 83, West Allis Central 51

Port Washington 77, Slinger 73

Saint Thomas More 67, Martin Luther 49

Seneca 77, Kickapoo 74

St. Marys Springs 97, Omro 69

Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 51

Turtle Lake 62, Webster 59

Union Grove 71, Waterford 59

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 77, Mountain Top Academy 43

Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49

West Bend West 44, Whitefish Bay 39

West De Pere 65, Shawano 59

Westosha Central 77, Elkhorn Area 29

White Lake 31, Tigerton 25

Whitnall 60, Cudahy 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..