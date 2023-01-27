The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 68, Glenwood City 53
Athens 76, Edgar 44
Audubon Tech and Communication 81, Milwaukee Pulaski 52
Badger 66, Delavan-Darien 38
Bangor 79, Brookwood 46
Bay Port 69, Ashwaubenon 65
Beaver Dam 59, Stoughton 49
Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44
Brown Deer 73, Greendale 71
Bruce 79, New Auburn 43
Burlington 66, Wilmot Union 27
Campbellsport 72, North Fond du Lac 42
Cashton 68, Necedah 54
Cedarburg 81, Grafton 70
Clayton 79, Cornell 58
Coleman 68, Oneida Nation 54
De Pere 84, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
Dominican 97, Racine Lutheran 38
Faith Christian 76, Eastbrook Academy 60
Flambeau 59, Lake Holcombe 38
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Clintonville 34
Freedom 67, Waupaca 58
Greenfield 79, Shorewood 75
Hillsboro 69, Wonewoc-Center 24
Hurley 54, Drummond 44
Ithaca 91, Weston 39
Kimberly 65, Fond du Lac 53
La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 39
Lac Courte Oreilles 76, Butternut 42
Little Chute 63, Denmark 47
Luck 80, Grantsburg 64
Marquette University 64, Wauwatosa East 48
Medford Area 81, Antigo 47
Menasha 59, Xavier 53
Merrill 72, Wausau East 71
Milton 67, DeForest 59, OT
Milw. Academy of Excellence 51, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 31
Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Arts 40
Monroe 67, Baraboo 55
Mosinee 77, Tomahawk 26
Mount Horeb 74, Reedsburg Area 50
Neenah 62, Appleton North 41
New London 53, Seymour 52
Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41
Northland Pines 61, Rhinelander 47
Onalaska 72, La Crosse Logan 38
Oregon 80, Portage 58
Osceola 53, Colfax 48
Pewaukee 83, West Allis Central 51
Port Washington 77, Slinger 73
Saint Thomas More 67, Martin Luther 49
Seneca 77, Kickapoo 74
St. Marys Springs 97, Omro 69
Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 51
Turtle Lake 62, Webster 59
Union Grove 71, Waterford 59
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 77, Mountain Top Academy 43
Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49
West Bend West 44, Whitefish Bay 39
West De Pere 65, Shawano 59
Westosha Central 77, Elkhorn Area 29
White Lake 31, Tigerton 25
Whitnall 60, Cudahy 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..