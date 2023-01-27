The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antigo 61, Medford Area 32

Arrowhead 79, Milwaukee King 51

Bay Port 54, Ashwaubenon 41

Belleville 64, Wisconsin Heights 44

Black Hawk 48, Argyle 12

Blair-Taylor 75, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 33

Bloomer 42, Stanley-Boyd 39

Bonduel 70, Amherst 33

Brillion 51, Sheboygan Falls 43

Brookwood 61, De Soto 25

Cedarburg 53, Grafton 48

Clayton 54, Cornell 44

Cumberland 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47

De Pere 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 43

Deerfield 46, Williams Bay 26

Edgerton 60, Big Foot 12

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 64, Hilbert 48

Evansville 65, Clinton 61

Fall Creek 51, Regis 44

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 58, Gibraltar 45

Gilman 44, Spencer 34

Grantsburg 72, Luck 23

Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 41

Greendale 61, Brown Deer 60

Greenfield 54, Shorewood 50

Gresham Community 50, Marion 24

Homestead 77, West Bend East 51

Hortonville 64, Oshkosh North 18

Howards Grove 41, Manitowoc Lutheran 38

Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh West 39

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Catholic Central 30

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Plymouth 37

Kickapoo 60, La Farge 36

Kimberly 62, Fond du Lac 59

La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 32

Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 45

Lakeside Lutheran 51, Columbus 50

Laona-Wabeno 63, Florence 34

Lourdes Academy 68, Hustisford 27

Luther 51, Cashton 43

Marinette 50, Oconto Falls 39

Marshfield 62, D.C. Everest 32

McDonell Central 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62

McFarland 63, Brodhead 41

Milwaukee North 44, Milwaukee South 39

Monticello 59, Pecatonica 49

Muskego 61, Catholic Memorial 48

Neenah 67, Appleton North 58

Neillsville 52, Loyal 24

New Auburn 59, Bruce 20

New Berlin Eisenhower 39, New Berlin West 28

New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41

Niagara 39, Norway, Mich. 34

Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41

Northwood 36, Frederic 30

Oakfield 57, Horicon 23

Onalaska 55, La Crosse Logan 41

Pacelli 44, Tri-County 16

Pardeeville 37, Markesan 22

Pewaukee 93, West Allis Central 36

Poynette 60, Wisconsin Heights 54

Randolph 67, Rio 39

Saint Francis 59, Augustine Prep 47

Sevastopol 55, Southern Door 23

South Shore 68, Mercer 18

St. Croix Falls 76, Spooner 28

St. Mary Catholic 67, Random Lake 62

Stevens Point 51, Wausau West 44

Sun Prairie 45, Beloit Memorial 42

Sun Prairie West 71, Janesville Craig 63

The Prairie School 74, Saint Thomas More 56

Turtle Lake 71, Webster 46

Two Rivers 44, Chilton 38

Valders 66, Kiel 53

Verona Area 87, Madison West 21

Waterloo 50, Marshall 48

Waukesha West 70, Oconomowoc 40

Wautoma 37, Adams-Friendship 24

West Salem 59, Tomah 32

Westfield Area 80, Nekoosa 2

Wild Rose 82, Port Edwards 28

Winneconne 48, Berlin 28

Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mineral Point vs. Southwestern, ppd.

