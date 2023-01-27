The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 68, Glenwood City 53
Audubon Tech and Communication 81, Milwaukee Pulaski 52
Badger 66, Delavan-Darien 38
Bangor 79, Brookwood 46
Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44
Burlington 66, Wilmot Union 27
Cedarburg 81, Grafton 70
Clayton 79, Cornell 58
Coleman 68, Oneida Nation 54
Dominican 97, Racine Lutheran 38
Faith Christian 76, Eastbrook Academy 60
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Clintonville 34
Greenfield 79, Shorewood 75
Hillsboro 69, Wonewoc-Center 24
Hurley 54, Drummond 44
Kimberly 65, Fond du Lac 53
La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 39
Lac Courte Oreilles 76, Butternut 42
Little Chute 63, Denmark 47
Luck 80, Grantsburg 64
Marquette University 64, Wauwatosa East 48
Medford Area 81, Antigo 47
Milw. Academy of Excellence 51, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 31
Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Arts 40
Monroe 67, Baraboo 55
Mosinee 77, Tomahawk 26
Neenah 62, Appleton North 41
Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41
Onalaska 72, La Crosse Logan 38
Osceola 53, Colfax 48
Pewaukee 83, West Allis Central 51
Port Washington 77, Slinger 73
Saint Thomas More 67, Martin Luther 49
Seneca 77, Kickapoo 74
Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 51
Union Grove 71, Waterford 59
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 77, Mountain Top Academy 43
West Bend West 44, Whitefish Bay 39
West De Pere 65, Shawano 59
Westosha Central 77, Elkhorn Area 29
White Lake 31, Tigerton 25
Whitnall 60, Cudahy 40
___
