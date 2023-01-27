The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amery 68, Glenwood City 53

Audubon Tech and Communication 81, Milwaukee Pulaski 52

Badger 66, Delavan-Darien 38

Bangor 79, Brookwood 46

Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44

Burlington 66, Wilmot Union 27

Cedarburg 81, Grafton 70

Clayton 79, Cornell 58

Coleman 68, Oneida Nation 54

Dominican 97, Racine Lutheran 38

Faith Christian 76, Eastbrook Academy 60

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Clintonville 34

Greenfield 79, Shorewood 75

Hillsboro 69, Wonewoc-Center 24

Hurley 54, Drummond 44

Kimberly 65, Fond du Lac 53

La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 39

Lac Courte Oreilles 76, Butternut 42

Little Chute 63, Denmark 47

Luck 80, Grantsburg 64

Marquette University 64, Wauwatosa East 48

Medford Area 81, Antigo 47

Milw. Academy of Excellence 51, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 31

Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Arts 40

Monroe 67, Baraboo 55

Mosinee 77, Tomahawk 26

Neenah 62, Appleton North 41

Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41

Onalaska 72, La Crosse Logan 38

Osceola 53, Colfax 48

Pewaukee 83, West Allis Central 51

Port Washington 77, Slinger 73

Saint Thomas More 67, Martin Luther 49

Seneca 77, Kickapoo 74

Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 51

Union Grove 71, Waterford 59

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 77, Mountain Top Academy 43

West Bend West 44, Whitefish Bay 39

West De Pere 65, Shawano 59

Westosha Central 77, Elkhorn Area 29

White Lake 31, Tigerton 25

Whitnall 60, Cudahy 40

