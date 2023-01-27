The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 79, Milwaukee King 51

Bay Port 54, Ashwaubenon 41

Belleville 64, Wisconsin Heights 44

Black Hawk 48, Argyle 12

Blair-Taylor 75, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 33

Bonduel 70, Amherst 33

Brillion 51, Sheboygan Falls 43

Cedarburg 53, Grafton 48

Clayton 54, Cornell 44

Cumberland 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47

Edgerton 60, Big Foot 12

Evansville 65, Clinton 61

Fall Creek 51, Regis 44

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 58, Gibraltar 45

Gilman 44, Spencer 34

Grantsburg 72, Luck 23

Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 41

Greendale 61, Brown Deer 60

Greenfield 54, Shorewood 50

Gresham Community 50, Marion 24

Homestead 77, West Bend East 51

Hortonville 64, Oshkosh North 18

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Plymouth 37

Kickapoo 60, La Farge 36

Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 45

Laona-Wabeno 63, Florence 34

Lourdes Academy 68, Hustisford 27

Marinette 50, Oconto Falls 39

Marshfield 62, D.C. Everest 32

Milwaukee North 44, Milwaukee South 39

Monticello 59, Pecatonica 49

New Auburn 59, Bruce 20

New Berlin Eisenhower 39, New Berlin West 28

Niagara 39, Norway, Mich. 34

Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41

Onalaska 55, La Crosse Logan 41

Pacelli 44, Tri-County 16

Poynette 60, Wisconsin Heights 54

Randolph 67, Rio 39

Saint Francis 59, Augustine Prep 47

South Shore 68, Mercer 18

St. Croix Falls 76, Spooner 28

Turtle Lake 71, Webster 46

Verona Area 87, Madison West 21

Waterloo 50, Marshall 48

Waukesha West 70, Oconomowoc 40

Wautoma 37, Adams-Friendship 24

West Salem 59, Tomah 32

Westfield Area 80, Nekoosa 2

Wild Rose 82, Port Edwards 28

Winneconne 48, Berlin 28

Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mineral Point vs. Southwestern, ppd.

