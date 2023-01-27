The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 79, Milwaukee King 51
Bay Port 54, Ashwaubenon 41
Belleville 64, Wisconsin Heights 44
Black Hawk 48, Argyle 12
Blair-Taylor 75, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 33
Bonduel 70, Amherst 33
Brillion 51, Sheboygan Falls 43
Cedarburg 53, Grafton 48
Clayton 54, Cornell 44
Cumberland 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47
Edgerton 60, Big Foot 12
Evansville 65, Clinton 61
Fall Creek 51, Regis 44
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 58, Gibraltar 45
Gilman 44, Spencer 34
Grantsburg 72, Luck 23
Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 41
Greendale 61, Brown Deer 60
Greenfield 54, Shorewood 50
Gresham Community 50, Marion 24
Homestead 77, West Bend East 51
Hortonville 64, Oshkosh North 18
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Plymouth 37
Kickapoo 60, La Farge 36
Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 45
Laona-Wabeno 63, Florence 34
Lourdes Academy 68, Hustisford 27
Marinette 50, Oconto Falls 39
Marshfield 62, D.C. Everest 32
Milwaukee North 44, Milwaukee South 39
Monticello 59, Pecatonica 49
New Auburn 59, Bruce 20
New Berlin Eisenhower 39, New Berlin West 28
Niagara 39, Norway, Mich. 34
Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41
Onalaska 55, La Crosse Logan 41
Pacelli 44, Tri-County 16
Poynette 60, Wisconsin Heights 54
Randolph 67, Rio 39
Saint Francis 59, Augustine Prep 47
South Shore 68, Mercer 18
St. Croix Falls 76, Spooner 28
Turtle Lake 71, Webster 46
Verona Area 87, Madison West 21
Waterloo 50, Marshall 48
Waukesha West 70, Oconomowoc 40
Wautoma 37, Adams-Friendship 24
West Salem 59, Tomah 32
Westfield Area 80, Nekoosa 2
Wild Rose 82, Port Edwards 28
Winneconne 48, Berlin 28
Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mineral Point vs. Southwestern, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..