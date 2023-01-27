By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks fended off Indiana’s second-half rally to beat the Pacers 141-131 on Friday night. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists for Milwaukee. The Central Division-leading Bucks won their third straight, this one coming in front of a surprisingly friendly road crowd. Myles Turner led the struggling Pacers with 24 points. Buddy Hield added 22 as Indiana lost for the ninth time in 10 games — after nearly overcoming a 33-point first-half deficit.

