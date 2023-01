The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lakeside Lutheran 49, Lake Country Lutheran 42

Living Word Lutheran 57, Kenosha Christian Life 50

Milw. Bay View 62, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 22

Milwaukee King 72, Milwaukee Vincent 17

Racine Lutheran 57, Catholic Central 37

Saint Francis 62, Messmer 30

